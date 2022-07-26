Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $47,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.83.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $323.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $13.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.