Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $47,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $323.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.02 and a 200 day moving average of $349.40. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $13.15 dividend. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

