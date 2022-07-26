Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $51,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 142,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDP. UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.36 per share, for a total transaction of $471,916.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,665.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.36 per share, for a total transaction of $471,916.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,665.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,416 shares of company stock worth $2,067,891 and sold 55,775 shares worth $2,010,206. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

