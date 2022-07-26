Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $38,000 Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

