Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,972,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Price Performance

Healthcare Trust of America Increases Dividend

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.82 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

