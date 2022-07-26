Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 94,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Uniti Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

UNIT opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

