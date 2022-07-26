Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 700.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

