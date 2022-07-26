Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

HR stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.48%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.