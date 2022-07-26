Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAM stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,994,984 shares of company stock valued at $94,356,676 in the last 90 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.