Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

In other news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.