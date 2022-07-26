Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Siyata Mobile Price Performance

Shares of SYTAW opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Siyata Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

