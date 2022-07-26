Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,200 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.82 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

