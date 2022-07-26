Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 400 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.45. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.35%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

