Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 550 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,238,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

