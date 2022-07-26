Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 690 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,689,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174,794 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,745,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,580,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,958,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,994,984 shares of company stock valued at $94,356,676.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.