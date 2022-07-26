Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.11. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

