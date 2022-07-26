Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 301,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 171,276 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 414,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $4,932,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $284.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,063.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 20,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Kandris purchased 12,415 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

