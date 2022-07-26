Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

