Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 102,989 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 102,989 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 17.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 358.2% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 457,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 357,563 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 28.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 156.7% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 408,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 249,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

