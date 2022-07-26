Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,036 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 490.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $156.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.46.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.13.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.