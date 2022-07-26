Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 10,726 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $156.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

