Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,434 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

