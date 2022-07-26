Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 14,430 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
