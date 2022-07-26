Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.05. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

