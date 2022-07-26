Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 367 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Five9 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.11.

Five9 Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -89.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,104 shares of company stock worth $3,719,294. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

