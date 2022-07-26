Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 369 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $60,464,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.79.

Alteryx Stock Performance

NYSE:AYX opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.14). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

