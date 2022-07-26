Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 4,618 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

