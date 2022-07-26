Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 6,690 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,869,000 after buying an additional 98,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,783,000 after buying an additional 98,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

AVY opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

