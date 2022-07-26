Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $32,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Markel Stock Up 1.4 %

MKL opened at $1,280.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,317.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,330.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,179.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

