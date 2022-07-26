Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $33,000 Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLYM. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

