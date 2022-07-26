Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $37,000 Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

