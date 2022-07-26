Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $47,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,531,000 after acquiring an additional 569,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 906,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.3 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

