Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $587.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.