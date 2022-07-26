Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Five9 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 254.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Five9 by 27.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.11.

Five9 Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,294. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

