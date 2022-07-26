HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $249.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $256.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.23.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $198.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.21 and a 200 day moving average of $225.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

