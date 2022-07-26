HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.23.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $198.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.46.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 443,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 46.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 36.6% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

