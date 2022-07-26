Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $8.21 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.14 and its 200-day moving average is $174.37. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

