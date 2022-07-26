HNP Capital LLC Acquires 34,947 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

