Howard Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Account Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $338.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.