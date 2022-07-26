Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $573.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -10.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 167.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

