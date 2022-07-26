ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ICU Medical worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $168.95 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.60 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.54. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

