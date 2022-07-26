IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.97.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.