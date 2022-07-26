Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day moving average is $174.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

