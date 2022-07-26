Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,176 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

