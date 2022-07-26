International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after acquiring an additional 818,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 737,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 556,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after acquiring an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

NYSE IFF opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

