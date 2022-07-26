Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

