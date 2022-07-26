Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

