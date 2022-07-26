iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of iRhythm Technologies worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.57. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

