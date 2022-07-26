iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 220.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 407,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,404,000 after buying an additional 98,489 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $150.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

