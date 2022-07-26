iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Cut by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter.

IJT opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

